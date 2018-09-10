Kellaway starts at centre in Wanderers' clash with Sale

Andrew Kellaway will make his first appearance in Northampton colours as he starts at outside centre for the Wanderers against Sale Jets tonight (kick-off 7.45pm).

The Australian, who predominantly played on the wing for former club the Waratahs, will strut his stuff in the 13 shirt at Heywood Road.



But there is no place in the matchday squad for Kellaway's former Waratahs team-mate Taqele Naiyaravoro, who is expected to play a part for Saints against Saracens on Saturday.



The Wanderers started their Premiership Rugby Shield campaign with a 19-18 win against Leicester Tigers at Loughborough University last week.



And they name another strong team to face Sale, with the likes of Api Ratuniyarawa, Lewis Ludlam and Nafi Tuitavake all included.



Alex Mitchell and James Grayson get some game time as they pair up at half-back, while hooker Joe Gray, who joined Saints on a short-term deal this summer, starts at hooker.



Ampthill prop Karl Garside is given a place on the bench as a guest player.



Wanderers: Furbank; Sleightholme, Kellaway, Dingwall, Tuitavake; Grayson, Mitchell; van Wyk, Gray, Ford-Robinson; Moon, Ratuniyarawa; Ryan, Ludlam, Eadie.

Replacements: Ma'asi, Davis, Garside, Onojaife, Wallace, Tupai, Strachan, Emery.