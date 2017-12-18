International stars set to return for Saints against Exeter

Saints are likely to be able to call on their international stars when Exeter Chiefs come calling at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday.

Dylan Hartley and Tom Wood were both absent at the Liberty Stadium on Sunday as they were recovering from illness.



But both are expected to return against Exeter, with Courtney Lawes, who was rested for the 32-15 defeat to Ospreys, also in line for a recall.



"Hopefully this week Dylan, Tom Wood and Courtney Lawes will all be available," Dickens said.



George North could also get some game time as he recently returned to training following a knee injury.



The presence of those four players would be a huge boost for a Saints side who have lost 10 of their past 11 matches in all competitions.



But they will remain without Alex Waller (arm) and Kieran Brookes (hand) as they are both long-term absentees.



Stephen Myler could recover from a calf injury in time to play some part, but Tom Collins (foot) remains a doubt.