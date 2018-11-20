Hutchinson back to boost Saints ahead of Sale clash

Rory Hutchinson has handed Saints a boost ahead of Saturday's Gallagher Premiership trip to Sale Sharks.

The centre has been in full training during the past two weeks after recovering from a knee injury.



Hutchinson picked up the problem during the pre-season win against Glasgow Warriors at Franklin's Gardens on August 24.



The 22-year-old was expected to be out until around Christmas, but he has made good progress and is now ready to feature.



And that is good news for Saints, especially with centre options such as Harry Mallinder, Andy Symons and Nafi Tuitavake sidelined with long-term injuries.



Piers Francis, who started at 12 in the win against Wasps last Saturday, was added to the England squad to face Australia at Twickenham this weekend, further depleting Saints.



But with Huchinson back, boss Chris Boyd has more options at his disposal.



"Rory Hutchinson has trained fully for these past two weeks so he's back in the mix for selection," said Saints defence coach Alan Dickens.



"We have got some other injuries but on the flip side that has given people opportunities.



"Fraser Dingwall came in and performed well last weekend, George Furbank, who has been here a good few years and has been patient, also put in a good performance."