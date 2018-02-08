Horne returns as Saints switch four for Bath battle

Rob Horne will return for Saints in Friday night's Aviva Premiership battle with Bath at The Rec (kick-off 7.45pm).

The Australian centre has been rested during the past two weeks, during which Saints have won both of their Anglo-Welsh Cup matches.

But Horne comes back into the side this week, at the expense of Nafi Tuitavake, who is among the replacements.

Ben Foden is also back as he replaces George North, who will be on the bench for Wales in their Six Nations game against England on Saturday.

Tom Wood takes the place of David Ribbans at six, while the other Saints change from last Friday's 36-10 success against Harlequins sees Campese Ma'afu replace Francois van Wyk.

Harry Mallinder was released by England on Wednesday and he will be among the replacements at The Rec.

Bath have named two former Saints players in their starting 15, with James Wilson lining up at full-back and Kahn Fotuali'i at scrum-half.

Bath; Wilson; Banahan, Hurrell, Tapuai, Brew; Burns, Fotuali'i; Noguera, Dunn, Lahiff; Stooke, Ewels; Garvey (c), Grant, Phillips.

Replacements: Batty, Auterac, Thomas, Charteris, Bayliss, Cook, Lewis, Atkins.

Saints: Tuala; Pisi, Horne, Stephenson, Foden; Francis, Reinach; Ma'afu, Haywood, Brookes; Ratuniyarawa, Day (c); Wood, Gibson, Harrison.

Replacements: Marshall, van Wyk, Ford-Robinson, Ribbans, Nutley, Groom, Mallinder, Tuitavake.