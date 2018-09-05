Horne gives the low-down on new Saints wingers

Saints player of the year Rob Horne expects summer signings Andrew Kellaway and Taqele Naiyaravoro to shine at Franklin's Gardens this season.

Kellaway and Naiyaravoro have both moved to Northampton from one of Horne's former clubs, Super Rugby side the Waratahs.

The duo will bolster Saints' wide options significantly, having impressed during their time in Australia.

And Horne, who was forced to retire towards the end of last season after suffering an unfortunate arm injury in a game at Leicester Tigers, knows them both well.

When asked what 22-year-old Kellaway can offer, Horne said: "Kellaway is just a super-talented player.

"He's a young guy but he's come over here to expose himself to a different competition, a different style of game and it will only grow him as a player.

Taqele Naiyaravoro played 60 minutes for the Wanderers against Leicester

"He's a really talented player who can play a number of positions.

"He can play anywhere in the back line - he's got it all.

"I'm looking forward to seeing what Kell does over here because he's certainly gifted."

Kellaway, who has now recovered from a foot injury, has yet to make his first appearance in Northampton colours as the coaches did not want to risk him on the artificial surface at Loughborough University on Monday night.

But Naiyaravoro did make his bow in the Wanderers' 19-18 Premiership Rugby Shield win against Leicester Tigers.

And Horne, who scored eight tries in 21 appearances for Saints last season after switching from the Waratahs, said: "He will quickly become a fans' favourite at the Gardens.

"He's just broken the club scoring record at the Waratahs so it's that's anything to go by, he's in form.

"I'm very excited to see T out there.

"You've got to deal with him - he's hard to stop.

"If you're an opposition player, you have to deal with him and I'm looking forward to seeing him run down the wing at the Gardens."