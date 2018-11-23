Harrison's so happy Saints are moving away from 'crashing into brick walls' style

Teimana Harrison believes Saints are profiting from a move away from the 'crashing into brick walls' style of rugby they have played in previous years.

The black, green and gold ran riot at Franklin's Gardens last Saturday, smashing Wasps 36-17 in an entertaining Gallagher Premiership game.



Saints have been trying hard to implement a new style of play following the summer arrival of boss Chris Boyd and attack coach Sam Vesty.



And Harrison is revelling in the kind of rugby the new coaches are asking their team to deliver this season.



"It's awesome," said the Saints No.8.



"I feel we've gone away from the around the corner, hit up, just crashing into brick walls style and we're actually playing some good rugby now.



"We're moving the ball to the width and we're attacking teams where we're strong, not really where they're strong.



"And you saw last weekend that when we get it right, it's hard for teams to live with us, even a team of Wasps' calibre."



Saints will hope their new style can help them sink Sale Sharks at the AJ Bell Stadium on Saturday.



Both of Sale's league wins have come at home this season and they sit second from bottom in the standings, five points and three places below Saints.



"It's usually pretty wet up there at Sale, and pretty grim," Harrison said.



"They're a good side and they've got the fifth best scrum in the league.



"They're a good team and they'll be a real challenge.



"They've got boys who will keep going even when you wear them down so it will be a good challenge for us.



"It's a good barometer of where we are at this point in the season."