Harrison: No doom and gloom at Saints after Bath defeat

Saints were beaten at Bath last Saturday

The black, green and gold conceded a plethora of penalties as they suffered a 22-13 defeat in the Gallagher Premiership game at The Rec.

Saints looked to have the upper hand when Aled Brew was red carded with Bath 10-8 up in the 48th minute.

But the hosts rallied and disciplinary problems, particularly at scrum time, proved a big issue for Saints, who had Ben Franks and Paul Hill sin-binned.

Bath eventually scored two more tries to seal the win.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Saints No.8 Harrison skipper: "We just went away from our game plan and we paid the price for it.

"It's a tough ask for our props. I know they will get a lot of stick for it, but we shouldn't be in that position.

"We gave away a couple of penalties in their half, knocked the ball on and it's a vicious cycle. You give a penalty away, they kick to the corner and then you give another penalty away.

"We were just going backwards at a rapid rate and it's hard to recover from there.

"We got into good areas of the field, put a good set piece together but it was just that second and third phase. We need to tidy it up.

"It is back to the drawing board, but it's nothing doom and gloom.