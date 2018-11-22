Harrison hails 'outstanding' Saints team-mate Ludlam

Teimana Harrison says he loves playing alongside Lewis Ludlam in the Saints back row.

And Harrison has tipped his team-mate to keep improving after last Saturday's superb showing against Wasps.



Ludlam produced an incredible 19 tackles and 13 carries as he helped his side secure an impressive 36-17 Gallagher Premiership victory at Franklin's Gardens.



The Academy graduate has made the most of the faith shown in him by boss Chris Boyd, already playing as many times this season as he did during the previous campaign.



Ludlam has started eight of Saints' 12 games, coming off the bench in another.



And Harrison, who is also a product of Saints' Academy, said: "He's always been an outstanding player.



"Even watching him come through the Academy, he was always a stand-out.



"I'm just happy he's getting his shot and it shows that if you're getting picked for the first team, your confidence builds.



"As your confidence builds you play a lot better and he's testament to that.



"He came out flying in pre-season and he's only getting better and better as the weeks go on.



"I'm really happy for him."



Ludlam turns 23 next month and he currently boasts 25 appearances for the Saints first team, having earned his place through some strong showings for the Wanderers.



"I played with him a couple of times in the A League and every time he played, he went out there and gave it everything he's got," Harrison added.



"He's a very skilful player and very aggressive as well.



"I love playing alongside him because we bounce off each other and give each other energy."



Harrison and Ludlam's back row tenacity has been key for Saints.



And Harrison feels he has got off to a much faster start this season.



"At the start of the season, I feel like I usually start a bit slow but this one's been a lot better," said the No.8.



"I've still got a lot of room to improve, but the base is there.



"It's about building up now."



Harrison was one of the stars of the show in last weekend's win against Wasps.



And he said: "It felt like everything clicked.



"We were making passes and everything seemed to go to hand, especially in the first half.



"In defence, the energy was there, the execution was there and it was one of our better performances.



"It shows how we can play when we get everything right and when we put pressure on teams and don't let up.



"It's something we've been working really hard on with Sam Vesty and Chris.



"We're getting there and this Saturday's game at Sale is another test to see how far we've come."