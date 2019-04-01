Grayson starts as Wanderers go in search of win at Worcester

James Grayson will start for the Wanderers in tonight's Premiership Rugby Shield game at Worcester Cavaliers (kick-off 7.30pm).

Grayson, who was named man of the match when Saints beat Saracens in the Premiership Rugby Cup final at Franklin's Gardens last month, teams up with Charlie Davies at half-back.

It is a strong Wanderers side, which also includes the likes of Ken Pisi, Nafi Tuitavake and Andrew Kellaway.

Four changes have been made to the team that lost 31-29 to Wasps at the Gardens last Monday.

Grayson, Davies, Matt Worley, who replaces the injured Ollie Sleightholme, and James Craig come in.

There are four guest players among the replacements, with Jack Culverhouse (Ampthill), Ed Taylor (Bedford), Tom Jubb and Robbie Povey (both Coventry) hoping to make an impact off the bench.

The Wanderers are chasing a spot in the semi-finals of the competition with three matches remaining of the group stage.

They currently sit second in the Northern Conference and will be hoping to close the gap to Newcastle Falcons ahead of them with a place in the final four at stake.

Worcester Cavaliers: van Breda; Hearle, Olivier, Butler, Tonks; Simpson, Arr; Cosgrove, I Miller, Mudariki; Kitchener, Scott; Monks, Williams, Dodd.

Replacements: Newborn, Owen, Morris, Ward, S Miller, Jackson, Veebel, Brown.

Wanderers: Emery; Worley, Kellaway, Tuitavake, Pisi; Grayson, Davies; Davis, Ma’asi, Ford-Robinson; Bean, Craig; Coles, Eadie, Onojaife.

Replacements: Dawidiuk, Trinder, Culverhouse (guest), Taylor (guest), Jubb (guest), Tupai, Povey (guest), Dayes (U18).