Grayson returns to Saints as kicking coach

Paul Grayson says he can't wait to get back involved at Franklin's Gardens after it was announced the Saints legend would be rejoining the club as consultant kicking coach.

The 47-year-old, who is Northampton's all-time top points scorer with a whopping 2,786 to his name, has been drafted in by new boss Chris Boyd.

Heineken Cup winner Grayson left Saints in November 2012 after 19 years spent as a player and a coach at the Gardens.

But he will now be back to work with his son, James, Lions star Dan Biggar and Saints' other kickers in the season ahead.

“This is a very exciting time to be rejoining the Saints set-up,” Grayson said.

“Northampton Saints is in my blood so I am delighted to accept this opportunity.

“I have clear ideas of what I would like to contribute, and I cannot wait to get out on to the training ground and get started."

Grayson made his Saints debut in 1993 and eventually retired in 2005, having played 259 times for his club.

He also represented England and was part of the 2003 World Cup-winning squad.

Grayson became joint-Saints boss in November 2004, helping to steer the club away from relegation on the final day of that season.

After taking sole charge, he led the team to the Heineken Cup semi-finals three years later but he was demoted to backs coach at the end of the 2006/07 campaign following relegation to the second tier.

Grayson continued to work as an assistant coach at Saints following the appointment of Jim Mallinder in 2007 but he was to leave five years later as Mallinder sought a change in direction, eventually bringing in Alex King as attack coach.

But now Grayson is back at the club he loves, with new director of rugby Boyd very happy to oversee the return of a Saints great.

“We are delighted to make this appointment,” Boyd said.

“Paul was an exceptional kicker during his career, both out of hand and when kicking for goal.

“Tactical kicking, when to kick, how to kick, and of course converting points through penalties and conversions is an imperative part of the modern game. Paul’s extensive technical knowledge in this area will benefit the squad greatly.

“He will complement the rest of the coaching team well, and we all look forward to welcoming him back to the Gardens.”