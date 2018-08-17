Gleeson's Northants future remains uncertain amid interest from elsewhere

David Ripley says Richard Gleeson has yet to indicate whether he wants to stay at Northants for next season.

But if the pace bowler is to leave ahead of 2019, the County will be due compensation.

Gleeson has a clause in his contract that allows him to leave for a division one side should the release fee be met.

There is rumoured to be plenty of interest in the 30-year-old, who has enjoyed a rapid rise to prominence since playing his first professional game, for Northants against Australia, in 2015.

He signed a new two-year deal last summer having been hailed as 'sensational' by Ripley after the Steelbacks won the T20 tournament in 2016.

But other teams have taken note and Ripley has confirmed that the player is attracting advances from elsewhere.

"There is some interest but there's a process to work through because there's some compensation required in Richard's contract for him to be released from his final year to a division one club," Ripley said. "That's where we are.

"He's had some interest, I believe.

"He hasn't intimated he's going anywhere, but he hasn't intimated he's staying either.

"We need to get that moving over the next week or so to ensure we know where we are."