Former Saints No.8 Dickinson signs for Championship club

Former Saints No.8 Sam Dickinson has secured a new club.

The 33-year-old has joined Ealing Trailfinders, who are currently second in the Greene King IPA Championship, 13 points behind table-topping Bristol.

Ealing almost ended Bristol's 100 per cent start to the season last Saturday but eventually lost 28-27.

Dickinson will now hope to get some game time in Friday night's league match at Jersey.

The Manchester-born forward made 96 appearances during two spells at Saints.

He moved to Northampton from Rotherham Titans in 2012 and went on to help his new club win an Aviva Premiership and Challenge Cup double in 2014.

He left Saints following the conclusion of his contract last summer, having just skippered the Wanderers to Prem Rugby A League glory.

But Dickinson was brought back following the departure of Louis Picamoles to Montpellier before leaving again at the end of 2017.

He will now look to make an impact as Ealing continue their push in England's second tier.