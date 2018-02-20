Former Saints boss Mallinder linked with Cardiff Blues job

Former Saints boss Jim Mallinder could be set to be appointed as head coach of Cardiff Blues, according to reports in Wales.

Mallinder saw his 10-year stay at Saints come to an end in December as the club sought fresh leadership.

But the long-serving director of rugby may not have to wait much longer for a return to the game with Wales Online reporting that he could take over from Wasps-bound Danny Wilson at the Blues.

Mallinder appeared on BT Sport last Friday night and was asked whether it has been tough for him since leaving Saints.

He smiled and said: "You say tough, but I've had two ski trips and a trip to Spain last week so it hasn't been too bad."

Questioned about his time at Saints, during which he won an Aviva Premiership and Challenge Cup double among several other trophies, Mallinder said: "I had some cracking times at Saints.

"I've got fond memories, it was a great set of lads, a really good team, but sometimes you need to move on and I'm looking forward to the next stage of my career."

If Mallinder does join the Blues, Wales Online reports that he could recruit George North, with the Saints wing set to move back to Wales this summer.

North's next destination has yet to be revealed and he may fancy linking up with his old boss at Cardiff Arms Park.