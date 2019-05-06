Youth league to mark it's 40th anniversary with special match

The Northants Senior Youth League is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

And, to finish off the season, a league representative side managed by its longest-serving manager Steve Whitney will play representatives from the Midland Floodlit Youth League at Wellingborough Town`s Dog & Duck ground.

The match is taking place tomorrow (Tuesday) with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Northants Senior Youth League squad:

Goalkeepers: Zach Cunningham (Cogenhoe Utd), Lewis North-Row (Irchester Utd).

Defenders: Cameron Dunbar (Kettering Town), Vikram Mazumdar (Wellingborough Town), Dan Owen (Wellingborough Town), Ethan Parker (Corby Kingswood), Sam Parker (Corby Kingswood), Liam Honour (Kettering Town), Nathan Jones (ON Chenecks).

Midfielders: Ben McLean (Rothwell Corinthians), Sidik Atcha (Corby Town), Hilton Arthur (Corby Town), Crispin Jackson (ON Chenecks), Dane Lingley (Rothwell Corinthians), Liam Taylor (Stamford AFC), Cole Mason (Bugbrooke St Michaels), Iwen Jones (Eynesbury Rovers), Callan Irvine (Eynesbury Rovers, captain).

Forwards: Jessi Obeng (Cogenhoe Utd), James Ball (Irchester Utd), Will Palmer (Stamford AFC).