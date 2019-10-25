We'll have to be even better, says Diamonds boss Peaks

Andy Peaks will challenge his AFC Rushden & Diamonds to play even better than they did on Tuesday night when they lock horns with Banbury United again tomorrow (Saturday).

Diamonds picked up their first win in the BetVictor Southern League Premier Central since August 26 as goals from debutant Jordan Macleod and Northampton Town loanee Morgan Roberts secured a 2-1 midweek success at Hayden Road.

It proved to be an entertaining encounter and the two teams will be looking to serve up another when they meet in the first qualifying round of the Buildbase FA Trophy this weekend.

Boss Peaks was understandably relieved to see his team get back to winning ways after eight league matches without a victory.

And he doesn’t expect things to get any easier when they host the Puritans again - this time in knockout action.

“I am sure it will be pretty much the same,” the Diamonds boss said.

“Both teams will want to improve certain bits of their game and we can definitely improve in a couple of areas.

“But, for us to win tomorrow, I think we will have to play better than we did on Tuesday and that’s the challenge I will put to them.

“Momentum is a big thing for us and we didn’t get far in the FA Cup so we want to do well in the FA Trophy.”

Diamonds could be without frontman Ryan Dove on Saturday after he was withdrawn in midweek due to a rib injury.

But he could be replaced by all-time leading goalscorer Tom Lorraine, who looks set to recover from a back problem.

Defender Jack Ashton also becomes available again after serving a four-match ban.