VERDICT: Solid Steelmen secure first win of the season

Corby Town produced an encouraging display as they marked their first home game of the season with a 3-1 success over Coleshill Town.

The new-look Steelmen have made an unbeaten start to the BetVictor Southern League Division One Central season as they followed up their opening-day 0-0 draw at Aylesbury United with a decent showing at Steel Park.

With fellow joint-boss Ashley Robinson away on his honeymoon, Gary Mulligan made one change to the starting line-up from Saturday with Callum Westwood coming in for John Dean.

And Corby were quick out of the blocks.

Joe Burgess, who looks an all-action midfielder, flicked a Curtis Hartley long throw-in towards goal and it was tipped away for a corner by Brandon Ganley.

And, from that resulting set-piece taken by Jake Duffy, Burgess saw his header blocked on the line and Steve Diggin reacted quickest to find the net from close-range.

The lead was short-lived, however, as Coleshill levelled on 13 minutes.

Amaruir Sandhu outwitted Hartley on the left wing and fed the ball through for advancing left-back Josh Webb. And he produced an excellent right-footed finish, curling the ball beyond Dan George and into the far corner.

It all became a bit scrappy after that with neither side really able to carve out an chances.

Duffy saw an effort from the right side of the area palmed away by Ganley but the Steelmen regained the lead in first-half stoppage-time.

Duffy sent in a corner from the right and referee David Constable wasted no time in pointing to the spot as Burgess was shoved over by Keenan Meakin-Richards.

And assistant-manager Elliot Sandy stepped up to send Ganley the wrong way from the spot to open his account for the season.

The next goal was always going to be crucial and it was Corby who found it 10 minutes into the second half.

Joe Burgess muscled himself into space just inside the Coleshill half and clipped a sublime pass over the visiting defence and it landed perfectly for Sandy who had time to compose himself before beating Ganley.

That gave the Steelmen the cushion they needed and, while Coleshill gave it a go, George was rarely troubled with Charlie Wise and Mulligan looking rock solid in front of him.

At the other end, the impressive Duffy and Burgess combination almost conjured up a fourth as the former’s corner was headed wide by the latter.

But, from there, Corby saw things out with few problems to make it a solid start to the new season.

Four points from two games - the early signs are promising...

Steelmen: George; Hartley, Mulligan, Wise, Warburton; Duffy, Burgess (sub Ireland, 79 mins); Westwood (sub Ling, 67 mins), Crawford, Diggin; E Sandy (sub S Sandy, 90 mins). Subs not used: Dean, Carpenter.

Coleshill: Ganley; Cole (sub Dawes, 75 mins), Misambo, Jackson, Webb; Meakin-Richards (sub Rowe, 75 mins), Smith; Molesworth (sub Brain, h-t), Keen, Sandhu; Dainty. Sub not used: Tye.

Referee: David Constable.

Goals: Diggin (4 mins, 1-0), Webb (13 mins, 1-1), Sandy pen (45 mins, 2-1), Sandy (55 mins, 3-1).

Bookings: Webb, Burgess (both fouls).

The Raj (www.therajrestaurant.net) man-of-the-match: Jake Duffy - We may well be flipping a coin between Duffy and his midfield partner Joe Burgess when it comes to the man-of-the-match award this season. Burgess was hugely influential and produced a sublime pass to set Elliot Sandy up for his second goal. But Duffy was just as impressive. He got around the pitch, he passed the ball well and he took control of virtually every set-piece, with one of his early deliveries resulting in the opening goal scored by Steve Diggin. That midfield partnership will, unquestionably, hold the key if Corby are to be successful this season.

Attendance: 415.