VERDICT: Poor Poppies slip into the drop-zone after another defeat

Managerless Kettering Town dropped into the Vanarama National League North relegation zone with a 2-0 loss to Spennymoor Town at Latimer Park.

The Moors started brightly and took the lead within five minutes through Glen Taylor’s header, following a cross from the left wing.

After 23 minutes, on loan Northampton Town centre-back Jay Williams was sent off for an elbow, a disappointing second involvement in the youngster’s Poppies career.

In the last five minutes of the first half, Spennymoor created several chances, with James Brighton blocking a James Roberts shot from ten yards, Paul White holding a Roberts effort from the edge of the box and Luke Graham pressuring Robert Ramshaw into volleying over from eight yards after the experienced defender missed an interception.

Kettering managed to make it to half-time only one goal down, however two minutes into the second half Taylor scored his second of the game, volleying in a cross from the left, virtually ending the Poppies’ hopes of a fightback.

Interim joint-boss Steve Kinniburgh’s team struggled to create in the second half, their only chance coming from James Brighton who was played in before he crossed straight into the gloves of Matthew Gould.

With five minutes to go, Taylor almost grabbed his hat-trick when he fired across goal from the left side of the box.

Ben Milnes battles for possession

The Moors saw out the rest of the game and eased to a 2-0 victory, ending Kettering’s misery after a very poor performance.

The Poppies head into a friendly at home to Stamford next Saturday ahead of two huge matches away to Curzon Ashton and home to Bradford Park Avenue in their fight for survival.

The hunt for a new manager continues...

Poppies: White; Stohrer, Graham, Williams, Brighton; Nti (sub Carta, 59 mins), Milnes, Kennedy, Meikle (sub Solkhon, 80 mins), Kelly; Mitford. Unused Subs: Sebbeh, J O’Connor, A Honour.

Spennymoor: Gould; Magnay, Curtis, Buddle, Mason; Ward (sub Anderson, 63 mins), Chandler, Ramshaw; Roberts (sub Cogdon, 80 mins), Taylor, McKenna. Unused Subs: Williams, Atkinson, Boyes.

Referee: Tom Kirk.

Goals: Taylor (5 mins, 0-1), Taylor (47 mins, 0-2).

Booking: McKenna (Foul).

Sending-off: Williams (Serious Foul Play).

Northants Telegraph man-of-the-match: Ben Milnes – Kettering’s centre midfielder is always involved in creating chances and starting attacks, playing the playmaker role whilst also helping in defence winning loose balls and challenging for possession. In truth, no Poppies players covered themselves in glory and improvement is needed ahead of upcoming games which survival and safety depend on.

Attendance: 752.