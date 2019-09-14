Unbeaten Steelmen march on while Diamonds draw at home

Corby Town’s superb start to the season continued as they maintained their unbeaten run with a fine 2-1 success at pre-season title favourites Halesowen Town.

The Steelmen opened the scoring in the first half when a sliced clearance fell into the path of Jordon Crawford at the far post and he produced a composed finish into the bottom corner.

They almost doubled their lead when Steve Diggin headed against the crossbar from a Crawford cross but Halesowen drew level before the break when Luke Yates beat Dan George with a shot into the corner.

However, the hosts were reduced to 10 men early in the second half when Robert Evans was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Sam Warburton.

And it was Warburton who scored what proved to be the winner on 55 minutes he fired home from 18 yards for his first goal of the season.

John Dean had late claims for a penalty waved away as Corby chased a third but, in the end, they didn’t need it as they maintained their unbeaten start to the campaign.

The win leaves them second on goal difference behind leaders Berkhamsted in the BetVictor Southern League Division One Central.

Corby are back in midweek action on Wednesday night when they entertain Rothwell Corinthians in the first round of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup.

An early top-of-the-table clash in the BetVictor Southern League Premier Central ended with honours even as AFC Rushden & Diamonds shared a 1-1 draw with Royston Town.

Diamonds had chances in the first half with Sam Brown and Tom Lorraine both going close but it was the visitors who opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time when Matt Bateman headed home a right-wing cross.

But Diamonds drew level nine minutes into the second half with a header of their own as Alex Collard powered home from a Sam Brown cross.

Both sides had chances to win it with Lorraine denied by the visiting goalkeeper while Ben Heath made a fine save to keep out Scott Bridges’ curling free-kick.

However, it was Diamonds who went closest to grabbing a winner when Ryan Dove saw his shot cannon off the post.

Andy Peaks’ side, who sit in sixth place in the table, are straight back into action on Monday night when they head to Hitchin Town.