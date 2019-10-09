Unbeaten Steelmen eyeing up second spot

Corby Town are back at Steel Park this evening (Wednesday) as they look to maintain their unbeaten start to the BetVictor Southern League Division One Central season.

And the Steelmen will move into second place behind current leaders Berkhamsted if they can maintain their 100 per cent record in the league on their own turf when they take on Barton Rovers.

Corby returned to winning ways after their exits from the Emirates FA Cup and the Southern League Challenge Cup with a 2-0 success over Biggleswade at the weekend thanks to second-half strikes from Charlie Wise and top scorer Steve Diggin.

And joint-manager Ashley Robinson is keen to see his team keep up their momentum in the league.

“It’s another big game for us,” he said.

“We want to keep the run going and we want to stay unbeaten in the league.

“But Barton won’t be pushovers. We know them very well and we know how they play.

“We will need to do what we did at the weekend and hopefully we will get the three points.”

Josh Carpenter looks set to continue in goal tonight after coming in to replace the injured Dan George (dead leg) at the weekend while assistant-manager Elliot Sandy also missed out.

But Robinson was pleased to see the strength in depth in the squad show.

“Dan has a dead leg and he will be back within a week or two and Elliot is struggling a bit,” he added.

“But we have got a squad here now where we are able to replace players and it doesn’t affect the team too much.

“It’s really pleasing for me and Gary (fellow joint-manager Mulligan) because we had a massive headache of who to pick before the weekend.

“For us to have that is frustrating but it’s also very pleasing."