Unbeaten Ravens complete a superb treble

Corby Ravens have had a season to remember.

The Northants Combination side completed a fine treble as they beat Weldon United Reserves to win the NFA Area Cup while they also secured the Division Three title and Cup in their league.

Corby Ravens celebrate one of their goals in the 3-1 win over Finedon Volta Reserves

And they did it all without tasting defeat.

Having beaten Grendon Sapphires 3-1 in the final of the knockout competition, Ravens rounded off their unbeaten league campaign with a 3-1 success over Finedon Volta Reserves last weekend.

Adam Witkowski was the hero as he hit a hat-trick to secure a 19th league win of the season for the champions.

Weldon United have completed a fine season in Division One of the Northants Combination.

Goals from Jamie Gilsenan and Iain Blaikie gave them a 2-1 success over Blisworth Reserves to ensure Weldon lifted the Division One Cup.

And they then rounded off their league campaign, in which they gained promotion by finishing as runners-up behind Blisworth Reserves, with a remarkable 9-6 victory over Corby Strip Mills.

Blaikie led the way with a hat-trick while Lewis Harman, Michael Harman, Liam Issit, Luke Robinson, Kris Trevillyan-Bartle and Michael Byrne were also on the scoresheet.

Weldon United Reserves rounded off their Division Two season with a 5-2 win against Wilby.

Kyle Jardine hit a hat-trick with Arran Brown and Kevin McConnell adding the other goals for the hosts.