UCL: Austin confirmed as Corinthians' new boss

Mitchell Austin has been appointed as the new manager of Rothwell Corinthians.

The former Kettering Town assistant-manager has taken over the reins at Sergeants Lawn afterJim Scott stepped down following the 2-1 victory over already-relegated Whitworth on the final day of the Future Lions United Counties League Premier Division season.

Action from Rothwell Corinthians' 2-1 win over Whitworth on the final day of the UCL Premier Division season. Picture by Alison Bagley

Austin, who was the number two to Marcus Law at Latimer Park last season, has plenty of experience at UCL level having previously managed at Bugbrooke and, during this campaign, at Sileby Rangers.

Scott was one of two managers to announce their resignations at the end of the season as Wayne Abbott confirmed the 2-1 victory over Huntingdon Town was his last game in charge of Division One club Rushden & Higham United.

Scott guided Corinthians to safety in the top flight this season. And they completed their campaign with the win over the Division One-bound Flourmen, who had Kobi Bivens on target direct from a corner.

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, Desborough Town finished the season in ninth place after a 2-1 verdict at local rivals Wellingborough Town on the final day.

Goalmouth action from Rothwell Corinthians' 2-1 success over Whitworth. Picture by Alison Bagley

Luke Stevens gave Ar Tarn the lead before Carlos Lewis levelled before half-time.

However, a second-half penalty from Jason Turner secured a last-day win for Desborough.

Rushden & Higham United picked up a 2-1 victory over Huntingdon Town in Wayne Abbott’s last game as manager.

Goals from Mason Thomas and Ryan Kalla sealed the points for the Lankies as Abbott’s departure was confirmed after the game.

Rushden & Higham are now inviting applications for the now vacant first team manager’s position.

Anyone interested should email to Scott Freeman at rhufcsec@yahoo.co.uk by May 19.

Raunds Town are facing potential relegation after they were unable to drag themselves out of the bottom two on the last of the Division One season.

Second-half goals from Brian Farrell, Leke Shodunke and Jurelle Philips gave Burton Park Wanderers a 3-0 success at Kiln Park to leave the Shopmates facing an uncertain future.

Rock-bottomThrapston Town ended their season with a 4-1 defeat at Sileby Rangers and Irchester United, who finished their campaign in 10th spot, suffered a 1-0 reverse at Long Buckby.