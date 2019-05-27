Towers leaves Poppies for Nuneaton

Declan Towers has become the latest member of Kettering Town’s title-winning squad to leave the club this summer.

The central defender signed for the Poppies from Barwell last year and went on to play a key role as they romped to the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central crown.

But Towers has followed fellow centre-half Craig Stanley out of Latimer Park and will be staying at Step 3 next season after he was confirmed as Nuneaton Borough’s second signing since the end of the campaign.

Nuneaton were relegated from the Vanarama National League North last season but Towers is once again linking up with manager Jimmy Ginnelly, who he played under at Barwell.

“I know Jimmy well from three seasons at Barwell and I’m excited about what he’s looking to do here at the Boro,” said Towers, who scored four goals during his stint with the Poppies.

“It’s a good ground and there’s a good set-up behind the scenes. There’s potential here to win the league and bounce straight back up.

“Winning the league last season was a career highlight for me, and I’m hoping to repeat that again this year.

“I’ve enjoyed my time at Kettering and Marcus Law is a really good manager.

“But I’m excited by the potential here and the calibre of player that Jimmy’s looking at so I can’t wait to get started.”

Ginnelly added: “I’ve known Dec for a long time and was eager to bring him to Liberty Way.

“I think the fans are going to love him, he’s a rugged defender but he’s good on the ball and reads the game well.

“You’ll never get less than 100 per cent from Dec, and that’s one of the key things we’re looking for.”