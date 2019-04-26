Tough final-day test awaits for Diamonds

Andy Peaks is hoping his battle-weary AFC Rushden & Diamonds players can finish their debut campaign at Step 3 on a high note this weekend.

Diamonds are set for a top-10 finish after being promoted a year ago but face a tough final-day clash at in-form Tamworth Saturday (tomorrow).

Peaks’ team head into the last day of the season on the back of three successive defeats, the latest of which was a 1-0 loss to local rivals and champions Kettering Town at Hayden Road on Monday.

But the Diamonds boss is ready to rally the troops for one final effort before they head into the summer.

“We want to try to finish it on a positive note,” Peaks said.

“It will feel like a long time until the start of the next season and you always remember the last game.

“We haven’t been on a great run but we have been in every game aside from last Saturday (the 5-0 defeat at Coalville Town).

“It’s going to be a massive ask because the boys gave us everything on Monday but we will be ready and I will expect a shift.

“Tamworth is probably one of the hardest places to go to at the moment but we will look forward to it and we want to win."