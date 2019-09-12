'Togetherness' is a key word for the Steelmen

Elliot Sandy wants to make sure everyone at Corby Town feels part of the journey this season.

The Steelmen have made a flying start to the new campaign as they are currently unbeaten in all competitions, having progressed into the second qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup after a 3-1 success at Colney Heath last weekend.

Last season’s top scorer Sandy has taken on the assistant-manager’s role with Ashley Robinson and Gary Mulligan installed as joint-bosses at Steel Park.

And they couldn’t have asked for a better start as they head to Halesowen Town this weekend sitting in second place in the early BetVictor Southern League Division One Central table.

Experienced frontman Sandy admits there have been moments that have been “strange” after taking on the role in the management team.

But he firmly believes the Steelmen have a group of players that their fans will “take to”.

“When we took over it was in a bit of a mess because Steve (former boss Kinniburgh) left the day before pre-season started,” Sandy said.

“But we have worked really hard to get a good group of players together.

“They are good on and off the pitch and we feel it’s a group the fans will really take to.

“And that’s important to us. We want that togetherness all the way through the club and we want the fans to feel part of what we are trying to do.

“As far as me and Gary are concerned, we were in and around the coaching side of things with Steve and Ash last season.

“I think we played a part in all that so, from that point of view, not much has changed.

“I helped bring a couple of the lads in and they are lads I have played in the same team as before.

“So from being a team-mate to being someone to tell them what to do has been a bit strange at times.

“But it all comes down to respect. We demand that respect and we give it back to the players. At the moment, everyone is pulling in the right direction.

“We know it’s not going to be plain sailing all the way through the season but it’s been pleasing to get off to a good start."