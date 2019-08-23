Time flies as Diamonds stalwart Sam hits the 300 mark

Sam Brown insists he is still enjoying the challenge each new season brings after he made his 300th appearance for AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

The left-back, who is well-known for his bullet long throw, played in the club’s first-ever senior fixture seven years ago and has remained a key figure in their rise up the leagues.

The 26-year-old has been part of three promotion-winning campaigns with the club and his latest milestone was celebrated with a man-of-the-match display as Diamonds beat nine-man Nuneaton Borough at Hayden Road last weekend.

That made it three wins out of three at the start of the new BetVictor Southern League Premier Central campaign.

And Brown said: “It’s flown by to be honest.

“It’s always nice to hit a milestone like that but getting the result is always the most important thing and it was pleasing we did that last weekend.

“When I started out here, I don’t think I ever thought we would get to this level this quickly.

“But the ambition has always been there and the club has gone with it.

“The step up probably gets tougher and tougher but it’s always a good challenge and life is made easier when you have good players around you.”

Diamonds will be hoping to maintain their perfect start to the season over a busy bank holiday weekend as they head to Stratford Town tomorrow (Saturday) before hosting St Ives Town on Monday (3pm).

And Brown added: “It’s two games against teams who are a bit more local to us than most in the league this season and hopefully we can push on.

“We will certainly be doing what we can to pick up six more points over the weekend.

“It’s not the start that many would have expected. But we know what quality we have got.

“We just have to keep doing the right things and hopefully the points will keep coming.”