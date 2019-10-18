Things will turn for us, insists Diamonds boss Peaks

Andy Peaks firmly believes things will turn for AFC Rushden & Diamonds as they bid to stop the rot after a third defeat in a row on Tuesday night.

Diamonds slipped to a 3-0 defeat to high-flying Tamworth at The Lamb in midweek, three days after they had lost by the same scoreline to unbeaten Coalville Town at Hayden Road.

It means Peaks’ team are without a win in seven BetVictor Southern League Premier Central matches and have slipped into mid-table having opened the campaign with four wins in their first five games.

Diamonds found themselves 2-0 down at half-time at Tamworth on Tuesday before a late penalty wrapped up the points for the hosts.

But, despite seeing his team suffer another loss, Peaks was quick to praise the attitude of his players.

“I was buoyant afterwards to be honest,” the Diamonds boss said.

“I know some people will find it hard to understand that but we were 2-0 down at half-time and we could have rolled over.

“But the players didn’t. They rolled their sleeves up, the experienced boys led by example and I think they showed they are playing for the club and they are playing for me.

“I want to win every game so I was disappointed with the result. But performance-wise, I can’t have many complaints.

“We were in the game, we had our chances but we were also up against a good team with very decent players.

“We had Tom Lorraine pull up with a back injury during the warm-up, which meant we couldn’t use him and that’s the way things are going for us at the moment.

“We aren’t having a great deal of luck but the attitude of the players is still very good and as long as that remains the case, things will turn for us.”

Diamonds are now gearing up for another tough couple of matches over the next week with a trip to fourth-placed Rushall Olympic tomorrow (Saturday) being followed by a home clash with sixth-placed Banbury United next Tuesday night. Banbury also provide the opposition in the first qualifying round of the Buildbase FA Trophy next weekend.

Peaks added Northampton Town youngsters Ryan Hughes and Morgan Roberts to his squad on loan deals ahead of the loss to Coalville while left-back Sam Brown is set to return this weekend. However, Jack Ashton and Zack Reynolds remain suspended tomorrow.

But Peaks is still in the market for another fresh face or two.

“We have Sam available again so that is a boost for us,” he added.

“And I am always looking for new players. It’s not easy because they have to fit into what we are doing and people need to understand that we don’t have the resources that other teams have.

“But I will keep looking and if I get the chance to add a player who I think can improve us then I will take that chance."