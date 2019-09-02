The more games the better, says Steelmen striker Diggin

Steve Diggin is happy for the games to keep coming thick and fast for Corby Town.

The frontman has enjoyed an impressive start to the new season with five goals in as many games with the Steelmen kicking off with a five-match unbeaten run.

Their latest success came on Saturday as Diggin scored twice from the penalty spot to secure a 2-0 success over AFC Dunstable at Steel Park.

The result ended Dunstable’s perfect start to the BetVictor Southern League Division One Central season as they also finished the game with nine men.

Corby sit in fifth place in the early table ahead of tomorrow (Tuesday) night’s trip to Bedworth United and Diggin can’t wait for that next game.

The former Brackley Town striker said: “Coming into the game there was a lot of talk about them (Dunstable) being top of the league but it’s three games into the season and when teams come here we think we can beat anyone. I think we have the best squad in the league so we shouldn’t be afraid of anyone.

“They started well and last season we would have probably conceded in that spell.

“But this season we have already had a couple of clean sheets, we stayed solid and then we got the goal before half-time.

“When you’re playing well, you want the games to keep coming and on Tuesday we will look to go there and try to win again. The more games the better for us at the minute.”

Diggin took on the role of penalty taker at the weekend with assistant-manager and fellow frontman Elliot Sandy being away.

And Diggin was delighted to add a couple more to his tally in the early part of the campaign.

He added: “With Elliot not being here I was on penalties so it will be interesting to see what happens when he comes back!

“But I was happy to put them both away. It’s always nice to score goals and hopefully it continues and hopefully we keep winning.”