Steelmen turn their attention to the Trophy after a good week

Gary Mulligan has praised the Corby Town players for their “great attitude and character” as they get ready to begin their Buildbase FA Trophy campaign tomorrow (Saturday).

The Steelmen head to BetVictor Isthmian League North Division side Histon in the preliminary round on the back of two successive home wins, which maintained their unbeaten start to the Southern League Division One Central campaign.

Corby sit in second place in the table but now switch their attention back to knockout action.

“The lads have been brilliant since the start of the season,” joint-manager Mulligan said.

“If you had given us this position at this stage we would have snapped your hand off.

“I think we have had a hard start as well. We have played Bedford away, Halesowen away, Bedworth away and AFC Dunstable at home.

“So fair play to our lads, they have stuck in and shown great attitude and character.

“I think I’d rather we just had league games at the moment but we can concentrate on the FA Trophy now. It’s a bit more money for the club if we can get through a few rounds.”

Mulligan and the rest of the Steelmen turned in an impressive second-half display as they came back from 1-0 down to beat Barton Rovers 2-1 at Steel Park on Wednesday night, despite having Joe Burgess sent-off.

And Mulligan felt the red card actually helped his team.

“I think being down to 10 men spurred us on,” he added.

“We passed the ball better, we stepped it up, the work-rate was better and the character in the second half was brilliant because in the first half, it wasn’t good enough.”

