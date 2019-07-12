Steelmen to hit the road on opening day

Corby Town will be on the road on the opening day of the BetVictor Southern League Division One Central season.

The Steelmen’s campaign will get under way on Saturday, August 17 with a trip to Aylesbury United and that is followed by the first home game of the season against Coleshill Town four days later.

The festive period will see Corby travelling to Yaxley on Boxing Day and facing Bedford Town at Steel Park in the first action of 2020.

Yaxley will be the visitors to Steel Park on Easter Monday and Corby’s season will finish on the road when they travel to Thame United on April 25.

The Steelmen, now under the leadership of interim joint-managers Gary Mulligan and Ashley Robinson, are due to play their first pre-season friendly next Wednesday night when they head to Bugbrooke St Michaels.

CORBY TOWN - BETVICTOR SOUTHERN LEAGUE DIVISION ONE CENTRAL FIXTURES 2019-20

AUGUST

Sat 10: Emirates FA Cup Extra Prelim

Sat 17: Aylesbury United (a)

Wed 21: Coleshill Town (h)

Sat 24: Emirates FA Cup Prelim

Mon 26: Bedford Town (a)

Sat 31: AFC Dunstable (h)

SEPTEMBER

Tues 3: Bedworth United (a)

Sat 7: Emirates FA Cup 1Q

Sat 14: Halesowen Town (a)

Sat 21: Barton Rovers (h)

Sat 28: Daventry Town (a)

OCTOBER

Sat 5: Biggleswade (h)

Sat 12: Buildbase FA Trophy prelim

Sat 19: North Leigh (a)

Sat 26: Buildbase FA Trophy 1Q

NOVEMBER

Sat 2: Kidlington (a)

Sat 9: Kempston Rovers (h)

Sat 16: Wantage Town (a)

Sat 23: Berkhamsted (h)

Sat 30: Didcot Town (a)

DECEMBER

Sat 7: Thame United (h)

Sat 14: St Neots Town (a)

Sat 21: Welwyn Garden City (h)

Thurs 26: Yaxley (a)

JANUARY

Wed 1: Bedford Town (h)

Sat 4: Coleshill Town (a)

Sat 11: Aylesbury United (h)

Sat 18: Barton Rovers (a)

Sat 25: Halesowen Town (h)

FEBRUARY

Sat 1: Daventry Town (h)

Sat 8: Biggleswade (a)

Sat 15: North Leigh (h)

Sat 22: Kidlington (a)

Sat 29: Kempston Rovers (a)

MARCH

Sat 7: Wantage Town (h)

Sat 14: Berkhamsted (a)

Sat 21: Didcot Town (h)

Sat 28: AFC Dunstable (a)

APRIL

Sat 4: Bedworth United (h)

Sat 11: Welwyn Garden City (a)

Mon 13: Yaxley (h)

Sat 18: St Neots Town (h)

Sat 25: Thame United (a)