Steelmen take the point despite squandering an advantage

Gary Mulligan was content with a share of the points after Corby Town claimed a 2-2 draw at Bedford Town on Bank Holiday Monday.

But the Steelmen joint-manager admitted it could and possibly should have been even better for his side after they had led 2-0 at half-time.

Goals from Joe Burgess and Jordon Crawford put Corby in a position of power at the break.

But Bedford substitute Tre Mitford scored twice in the second period to earn the home side a point.

The draw ensured Corby remain unbeaten in all competitions so far as they now gear up to take on early BetVictor Southern League Division One Central leaders AFC Dunstable at Steel Park on Saturday.

And Mulligan said: “In the first half we were very comfortable.

“We scored two goals and we went in at half-time and we told the boys that they would put pressure on us but we just couldn’t hold out. To be fair, we should be defending better on the two goals.

“I think they showed us too much respect in the first half and we took advantage of that.

“But then in the second half we probably sat off too deep, we couldn’t get close to them and for that 25-minute period where we couldn’t get out, they managed to get the two goals.

“That was our fourth game in nine days and we were 2-0 up so we are disappointed not to get the three points. But, at the end of the day, a point away from home against a good team isn’t a bad result.

“We are still unbeaten in the league. The only negative is the way we allowed them to get back into the game. If we want to get promoted, those are the sort of goals that can’t be seen.”