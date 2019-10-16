Steelmen set for Trophy replay

Ashley Robinson is backing Corby Town’s threadbare squad to finish the job when they take on Histon in their Buildbase FA Trophy preliminary round replay at Steel Park tonight (Wednesday).

The two teams drew 0-0 in Cambridgeshire at the weekend and the winner of tonight’s clash, which could be decided by extra-time and penalties if needed, now know they will head to Step 3 side Redditch United in the first qualifying round a week on Saturday.

But the Steelmen head into the replay with a number of key players set to miss out.

Joint-manager Gary Mulligan and midfielder Joe Burgess are both suspended while assistant-manager Elliot Sandy is still struggling due to injury.

However, joint-manager Robinson believes the Corby squad is strong enough to deal with the number of absentees.

“We are back at Steel Park and we will have the fans behind us,” he said.

“We will be going out to win the game and we will do all we can to make sure it’s us who are going to Redditch in the next round.

“It would be good to have the opportunity to test ourselves against a team from a higher level but we have to take it one step at a time.

“We have got a few missing so we are down to the bare bones.

“But, like I have said before, I think we have a squad now that can deal with this situation.

“We are looking forward to the game and I have plenty of confidence in our team to finish the job off.”