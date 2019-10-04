Steelmen’s focus is now back on league campaign

Ashley Robinson insists Corby Town’s full focus will now be back on the BetVictor Southern League Division One Central as they get set for two home games in quick succession.

It has been a bit of a stop-start fortnight for the Steelmen who returned to action after a 10-day break in a 3-2 Southern League Challenge Cup defeat at AFC Rushden & Diamonds on Tuesday night.

You have to go back to September 14 to find the last time Corby played in a league match when they claimed an impressive 2-1 success at Halesowen Town.

They have since exited the Emirates FA Cup, NFA Hillier Senior Cup and the Challenge Cup but still hold an unbeaten record in the league, although they sit six points behind current leaders Berkhamsted with two games in hand.

The Steelmen will now be hoping to maintain that impressive start to the league season when they take on Biggleswade at Steel Park tomorrow (Saturday) before another home clash with Barton Rovers follows on next Wednesday evening.

Joint-manager Robinson was disappointed to see his team edged out at Hayden Road in midweek.

But there’s no doubt about where his team’s focus is now.

“We have got two home games to look forward to now, which we haven’t had in a long while,” Robinson said.

“Hopefully, it will really get the fans going. I hope they get behind us in these next two games.

“They are going to be big for us so we will need to prepare right and be ready to go tomorrow.

“There are loads of games to play.

“The cups take priority at this stage of the season but we have got to focus.

“We know where we want to go in this league and that is our main focus moving forward.

“Things will settle down. No doubt by Christmas we will have a better picture of where we are.

“But, for now, we have to carry on doing what we

have been doing in the league and keep the momentum going.”

The Steelmen will be checking up on the fitness of goalkeeper Dan George who played on despite suffering a dead leg early on in Tuesday’s defeat.