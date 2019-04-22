Steelmen return to winning ways

Corby Town made a welcome return to winning ways as they secured a 3-2 success over Yaxley at Steel Park.

The Steelmen are gearing up for the Evo-Stik League South Division One Central play-offs but went into this Easter Monday clash on the back of two successive defeats.

And they fell behind early on when Dalton Harris gave Yaxley the lead.

However, Steve Diggin curled home a fine shot to bring Corby level at the break and they looked to be on course when Jordon Crawford put them 2-1 up with a shot into the corner with 16 minutes to go.

They were pegged back just three minutes later when Sam Warburton put through his own net.

However, the winner arrived when Elliot Sandy’s shot cannoned off the crossbar and found its way in off unfortunate Yaxley goalkeeper Aaron Butcher.

The Steelmen will now be looking to end their regular season on a high when they head to Kidlington on Saturday before they go into their home play-off semi-final on Wednesday, May 1.