Steelmen must believe in themselves, says Robinson

Ashley Robinson has urged the Corby Town players to start “believing in themselves” after they produced a stirring fightback at Steel Park last night (Wednesday).

The Steelmen’s unbeaten start to the BetVictor Southern League Division One Central season looked under serious threat as they trailed Barton Rovers after Connor Vincent’s fine strike just before half-time and when Joe Burgess was sent-off 10 minutes after the break.

But Corby dug deep and two goals in the space of four minutes from Jordon Crawford and Greg Ling turned the game on its head as they secured a 2-1 success to move up to second in the table.

The victory made it two home wins in the space of a few days and it prompted joint-manager Robinson to proclaim that his team are as strong as any he has seen at this level.

“The players need to start believing in themselves a bit,” he said.

“To a man, I believe this is one of the strongest teams at this level that I have ever been around personally and, to be fair, I have been around a few years!

“But I want the players to start believing it themselves. As soon as they start realising it, without being big-headed or complacent, the better they will be.

“You have to be careful of every opponent. I said Barton would be a tough game and it was.

“But we came out of it with three points. It’s a massive win.

“We knew exactly how they would play and, to let a goal in just before half-time, the first half wasn’t good enough at all.

“We addressed that at half-time again and told the players what we wanted and I am really proud of them.

“Towards the end of last season or earlier in pre-season we might have crumbled at times like this but they have dug in and I thought they were fantastic.

“We have still got bits to learn, don’t get me wrong. But I am really proud of each and everyone of them. To get a result like that with 10 men is absolutely fantastic.”

Robinson, meanwhile, felt Burgess was unfortunate to receive his marching orders for his challenge on Jerome Jibodu close to the by-line.

The midfielder is now facing a four-match ban having already accumulated five bookings this season.

And Robinson added: “I saw it and it is difficult because you are 20 or 30 yards away.

“I did question the referee because he went over to his assistant to ask for his opinion and he said it wasn’t a red card but the referee has still given it anyway.

“We can’t comment too much on it, it’s one of those things.

“From my point of view, I don’t think it was a red card. It was a one-footed challenge but that’s just my opinion.”

