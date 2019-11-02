Steelmen march on but Diamonds are beaten

Corby Town’s unbeaten run at the top of the BetVictor Southern League Division One Central continued as two second-half goals helped them to a 2-0 success over Kidlington at Steel Park.

After a scrappy first half, the Steelmen did have the ball in the net with Jordon Crawford’s effort being ruled out for offside.

John Dean heads off to celebrate after scoring Corby's first goal

But they did break the deadlock on 68 minutes when John Dean applied the finishing touch to Elliot Sandy’s cross.

And the roles were reversed as the Steelmen wrapped things up six minutes later when Dean’s shot was saved but Sandy was there to score from the rebound.

The win means Corby are still unbeaten after 11 league matches and remain two points clear at the summit.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds conceded three first-half goals as they slipped to a 3-1 defeat at Biggleswade Town in the Premier Central.

Diamonds fell behind on 24 minutes when, after the hosts had been awarded a penalty, Ben Heath saved Joe White’s spot-kick but the striker reacted the quickest to convert the rebound.

The second goal arrived 12 minutes later when Biggleswade countered quickly from a corner and Soloman Sambou was on hand to score from a cross to the far post.

And the damage was well and truly done a minute before the break when Shaun Lucien’s shot took a wicked deflection and went over Heath and into the net.

Diamonds were better after the break but it wasn’t until the last five minutes when they pulled a goal back.

Jesse Akubuine was hacked down in the penalty area and Nathan Hicks stepped up to score from the spot against his former club.