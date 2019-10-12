Steelmen face a replay after Trophy stalemate

Gary Mulligan and Ashley Robinson admitted Corby Town weren’t quite at their best as they were held to a 0-0 draw at Histon in the preliminary round of the Buildbase FA Trophy.

The two teams will now meet again at Steel Park on Wednesday night after neither side was able to make a breakthrough in Cambridgeshire.

By then, they will know what awaits the winners with the first qualifying round draw due to take place on Monday.

And joint-manager Mulligan, who was suspended for the game, said: “It was a disappointing performance because I thought they were there for the taking.

“Overall, our final ball and our decision-making wasn’t quite right.

“But the positives are that it was a clean sheet and we are in the hat.”

Fellow joint-boss Robinson was equally as disappointed but insists the Steelmen will be ready for Wednesday’s replay.

“At times we played decent football in the right areas but, at other times, we looked a bit clueless if I am honest,” he added.

“That’s something we can work on. The players know what we want from them and this felt like a one-off.

“We will regroup for Wednesday, we are at home and we will have the fans behind us and we will look forward to it.”