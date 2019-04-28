Steelmen eyeing promotion as they head for the play-offs

Steve Kinniburgh has challenged his Corby Town players to turn a “good season into a great one” as they gear up for the Evo-Stik League Division One Central play-offs.

The Steelmen rounded off their regular campaign with a 2-1 success at Kidlington thanks to goals from top scorer Elliot Sandy and Joel Carta.

Corby are now two more wins from promotion and they take on Bedford Town in their semi-final at Steel Park on Wednesday night with the winners going on to face either Bromsgrove Sporting or Sutton Coldfield Town in the final on Bank Holiday Monday, May 6.

And Kinniburgh believes his players are in the mood to go on and finish the job.

“The quality is still there and the players are hungry,” the Corby boss said.

“There is a real hunger there that was maybe lacking a couple of weeks ago. That desire is back and it stands us in really good stead for Wednesday.

“We have finished third in the league and that’s a good job done for such a young and inexperienced team.

“We had a blip in March but it’s been a very good season and it’s up to us to go forward on Wednesday and try to turn it into a great one.”

Kinniburgh was pleased to end the regular season on a winning note, especially in tough conditions and on what he described as one of the worst pitches he has seen.

“It was never going to be pretty,” he added.

“I have been involved at the game at adult level for 15 years now and could quite easily say that was in the top two or three of worst pitches that we have played on.

“It’s difficult for clubs to maintain the standard of their pitch at this level but we are not looking for Wembley or anything like that.

“We are just looking for something you can move the ball about on. It was very difficult to do that on there and they had a deep line as well, which made it even harder for us to break them down.

“But we worked on our set-pieces on Thursday night and it came off for us.

“And the second goal is up there for goal of the season. It was going to take something like that to unlock it for us on a slow, bobbly pitch. We needed something special and that’s what we got for the second.”