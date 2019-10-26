Steelmen beaten in the Trophy while Diamonds face a replay

Corby Town’s Buildbase FA Trophy hopes were ended as they slipped to a 4-2 defeat at Redditch United in the first qualifying round.

And it will go down as a missed opportunity for the Steelmen after they had led 2-1 at one stage before also missing a penalty to open up a two-goal advantage.

Corby were without top scorer Steve Diggin but the early exchanges saw James Ireland, Elliot Sandy and Jake Duffy all denied by home goalkeeper Kieran Boucher.

However, after Romario Martin had hit the post, it was Redditch who took the lead when Rhys Hilton found the net with the aid of the far post.

The lead didn’t last long though as Sandy levelled two minutes later as he lobbed Boucher and the Steelmen found themselves in front before half-time with Duffy’s free-kick being finished off by Ireland.

Corby were presented with a golden opportunity to extend that lead early in the second half when they were awarded a penalty but Sandy saw his spot-kick saved by Boucher.

The Redditch goalkeeper made another fine save as he tipped Jordon Crawford’s effort onto the post and the hosts took advantage as they ran in three goals in the final 18 minutes to seal their place in the next round.

And Martin was the hero as he hit all three of them, eventually completing his hat-trick in stoppage-time.

The Steelmen can now focus solely on the BetVictor Southern League Division One Central campaign, in which they remain unbeaten.

And they will have the chance to move to the top of the table if they can win at Daventry Town in a Northamptonshire derby on Tuesday night.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds and Banbury United will meet for the third time in the space of a week on Tuesday night after they couldn’t be separated in 0-0 draw in the FA Trophy at Hayden Road.

Having beaten the same opponents in the BetVictor Southern League Premier Central last Tuesday evening, Diamonds were left frustrated on this occasion as they were unable to convert their second-half pressure into goals.

There were chances at both ends in an even first half but Diamonds had the better of things after the break and the closest they came was when Liam Dolman saw his header tipped over the bar by Jack Harding.

Both teams will now be in the draw for the second qualifying round before meeting again in the replay at Banbury on Tuesday night.