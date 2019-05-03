Star Crawford believes Steelmen can finish the job

Jordon Crawford is full of belief that Corby Town can “get the job done” and gain promotion on Bank Holiday Monday.

The hometown boy was in superb form as he scored one and had a hand in the four goals as the Steelmen beat Bedford Town 5-3 on Wednesday night to book their place in the Evo-Stik League South Division One Central play-off final.

They will now make the trip to Bromsgrove Sporting on Monday (3pm) for a winner-takes-all promotion showdown.

And Crawford believes Corby will give themselves every chance of sealing elevation to Step 3 if they perform like they did in midweek.

“That’s the best we have played for a while and we needed that,” he said.

“From the first minute to the last, all the boys were unreal and I was pleased to get on the scoresheet as well.

“Hopefully we can go there on Monday with the same sort of attitude and tempo and do the business again.

“If we play like that, then I think we can tear anyone apart. On our day, we feel we can beat anyone.

“We are just looking forward to Monday now. The way we are feeling, we believe we can get the job done.”

Crawford has been performing well in the latter stages of the season but took it to a new level on Wednesday as he produced an all-action display while also grabbing his 17th goal of the campaign.

And he added: “I have been needing a performance like that.

“I have been playing reasonably well but it was a play-off semi-final, it was the big one and those are the ones you want to perform to your best in.”