Stanley leaves Kettering

Craig Stanley has become the first member of Kettering Town’s title-winning squad to leave the club.

The Poppies confirmed this morning (Wednesday) that the experienced central defender has left Latimer Park due to him moving back to the north with his family.

Stanley joined Kettering from Lancaster City at the end of last year and went on to play a pivotal role in the second half of the season, as well as scoring two goals, as they went on to win the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central title.

A statement from the club said: “The club are disappointed to announce that Craig Stanley has decided that the time is right for him to head back north with his family and he will therefore be leaving us.

“Craig joined us at the turn of the year and was an exceptional addition to the squad and made numerous contributions to the successes we enjoyed and ultimately our championship winning season.

“‘Staners’ will be missed but the club appreciate that the time is now right for him to head back home to start a new job and new episode of his life.

“The board of directors along with Marcus Law thank Craig for everything he has done for the club and are sure our fans will join us in wishing him every success for the future.”

Stanley’s departure follows on from the news that assistant-manager Richard Lavery also departed the club.