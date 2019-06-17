Solkhon stays as four more commit to Poppies

Four more members of Kettering Town’s title-winning squad have committed themselves to the club for the return to the Vanarama National League North.

In a series of announcements today (Monday), the Poppies confirmed Gary Stohrer and goalkeeper Paul White will be staying on after playing key roles in the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central championship campaign.

Academy director and central defender Luke Graham has also signed up for next season and will carry out a player-coach role under newly-appointed manager Nicky Eaden.

And the club’s final announcement of the day confirmed the news that Poppies legend Brett Solkhon will also be part of the squad for next season when he will get the chance to add to his 569 appearances and 116 goals he has racked up in Kettering colours.

Poppies owner Ritchie Jeune said: “Having someone with so much experience in the squad is exactly what we need.

“Brett made numerous appearances from the bench last season and impacted so many matches, I think we’ve all lost count of how many late goals Brett was a part of.

“His hat-trick against Hednesford Town in the FA Cup not only ensured that we were in the bag for the next round draw but also got Brett some space in this season’s FA Cup programme and not many players can say that.”

Those four players join Michael Richens, Marcus Kelly, Lindon Meikle, Ben Milnes, James Brighton, Aaron O’Connor, Jack O’Connor and Joe Massaro in committing their futures to Kettering while the Poppies confirmed Connor Kennedy as their first new summer signing at the weekend.