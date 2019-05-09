Senior Youth League mark their anniversary with a win

The Northants Senior Youth League beat representatives from the Midland Floodlit Youth League 2-0 at Wellingborough Town`s Dog & Duck ground.

A thoroughly entertaining game, held to mark the 40th anniversary of the Northants Senior Youth League, saw the hosts field almost two different teams in each half but maintained good momentum with both.

The opening 45 minutes saw the Senior Youth have the lions` share of possession but the visitors have three or four very good chances, each of which saw Irchester United goalkeeper Lewis North-Row produce fine saves.

At the other end, Cogenhoe United`s Jessi Obeng had two opportunities, including a one-on-one which the Midlands stopper Charlie McNab saved with his legs, and skipper Callan Irvine from Eynesbury Rovers shot straight at McNab when well placed.

Rothwell Corinthians` Dane Lingley, playing in an unfamiliar wide left role, impressed with his work-rate and energy, as did ON Chenecks' Crispin Jackson in midfield.

The second half took a while to get going due mainly to the number of changes made by both sides.

But Cogenhoe`s Zach Cunningham, now between the sticks, had relatively little to do as the home side dominated large parts of the half without really seriously testing the visitors` keeper.

That was until 13 minutes from time when a lovely move down the left involving Wellingborough Town`s Vikram Mazumdar, Obeng and Stamford`s Will Palmer ended with Corby Town`s Sidik Atcha side-footing home the opening goal from just inside the box.

And five minutes later, the game was won with arguably the best move of the match, again starting down the left, and finished well by Palmer.

The Senior Youth League side was managed by Wellingborough's Steve Whitney – the league's longest-serving manager - with Lee Duffy, whose Teamwork Sports & Trophy Centre were also the match sponsors, as coach and assistance from Bugbrooke St Michaels' Nigel Thomas and Martyn Harvey as goalkeeping coach

Whitney was delighted with the evening and said: "I thought the lads gelled really well considering we'd had just one training session which not all the players were able to attend either.

"A decent crowd saw an entertaining game on an excellent surface and both sides deserve great credit.

"A big thank you to Lee Duffy, Nigel Thomas, Martyn Harvey and Gary Fletcher - who acted as physio on the night - for their help both in training and the match itself."

Northants Senior Youth

First Half: Lewis North-Row (Irchester Utd); Dan Owen (Wellingborough Town, Cameron Dunbar (Kettering Town), Ethan Parker (Corby Kingswood), Liam Honour (Kettering Town), Iwen Jones (Eynesbury Rovers), Ben McLean (Rothwell Corinthians), Crispin Jackson (ON Chenecks), Jessi Obeng (Cogenhoe Utd), Callan Irvine (Eynesbury Rovers - Capt), Dane Lingley (Rothwell Corinthians).

Second Half: Zach Cunningham (Cogenhoe Utd); Sam Parker (Corby Kingswood), Vikram Mazumdar (Wellingborough Town), Nathan Jones (ON Chenecks), Liam Honour (sub Ethan Parker), Cole Mason (Bugbrooke St Michaels), Hilton Arthur (Corby Town), Callan Irvine (sub Crispin Jackson), Will Palmer (Stamford), Sidik Atcha (Corby Town), Dane Lingley (sub Jessi Obeng).