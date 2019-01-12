SATURDAY SPORT - Draws all around as Kettering, Diamonds and Corby are held

Title-chasing Kettering Town needed an injury-time equaliser to earn themselves a point at Coalville.

After a goalless first period, they twice had to come from behind before drawing 2-2 with their seventh-placed Leicestershire opponents in Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central.

It always looked like being a tough test for the Poppies and so it proved when Kyle Perry put the home side ahead.

However, it took no time at all for Dan Holman to fire the visitors level.

Perry then doubled his tally by heading home a corner to re-establish Coalville's lead and it looked as though that might be the way it ended.

But, with time running out, substitute Aaron O'Connor grabbed his chance and took the ball around Richard Walton in the hosts' goal before slotting it in.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds were also involved in a draw as they failed to get the better of strugglers Lowestoft Town at Hayden Road.

It ended 1-1 with both goals coming in the first half as they fell behind to a Ben Fowkes effort midway through the opening period.

However, they got themselves level before the break following a foul in the area on Ben Diamond for a penalty which Ben Farrell calmly converted.

Corby Town's trip to Sutton Coldfield in Evo-Stik League South Division One Central brought goals aplenty.

The clash ended 4-4 but it needed a proper battling display from the Steelmen to earn anything.

They were 2-0 down with less than a quarter of the game gone and trailed 3-1 at the break - Jordan Francis getting their goal.

Eliot Sandy got them back to within one only for the home side to restore their two-goal advantage.

Tolani Omotola made it 4-3 with around 10 minutes remaining but time was not Corby's friend as they moved in to added on time.

But there was to be one final twist when Sam Warburton's corner was not cleared properly and a cross back into the box was headed in by Sandy for his second, Corby's fourth and a vital late equalising goal.