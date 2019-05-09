Sandy wants Steelmen to come back stronger

Elliot Sandy is hoping the Corby Town will “stick together” for another crack at promotion next season after they suffered play-off heartbreak on Bank Holiday Monday.

The Steelmen were beaten 4-3 after extra-time as Bromsgrove Sporting won a dramatic Evo-Stik League South Division One Central play-off final in front of nearly 3,000 fans to secure promotion to Step 3.

It was a heartbreaking finish to the campaign for Steve Kinniburgh’s team who, after taking the lead thanks to Sandy’s 34th goal of the season, battled back from 3-1 down to force an extra 30 minutes, only for Kieren Westwood to hit the winner for the hosts.

Sandy had even more reason to feel devastated as his play-off jinx continued with this being the fifth time he has tasted defeat in a final.

But, after an encouraging campaign at Steel Park, the frontman is now hoping that the Corby players can regroup and try to go one better next time.

Sandy said: “I have got to the final on five occasions and got beaten in them all now. I don’t know what to say about it! So let’s just go and win it next year!

“I am just absolutely gutted to be honest. The lads gave everything they had but it just wasn’t meant to be for us.

“We had chances, we took the lead and then they took the lead and we were 3-1 down but we got it back to 3-3 and in extra-time it could have gone either way. But they got the goal and they held on.

“It hurts now but everyone in the dressing-room should be proud of their achievements this season and hopefully we stick together and go again.

“I am proud of everybody and I really want to thank the fans who turned out as well because they didn’t stop all game, they got behind us and we are just sorry we couldn’t quite get over the line for them.

“I said a couple of weeks ago that for me, personally, it has been such an enjoyable season and it gives you that hunger to succeed and do well for the lad sat next to you.

“We do need to add a few I think. We would be stupid to think that’s it, job done, we have a great team.

“I am sure Steve has his eyes on a few and we just have to push on and move it forward again."

The Steelmen rounded off their campaign by holding a Rangers XI to a 3-3 draw at Steel Park last night (Wednesday) as they celebrated the club's 70th anniversary.

Joel Carta scored twice and Jake Bettles added the other goal for Corby.