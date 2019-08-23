Sandy: Steelmen won't take Holbeach lightly

Assistant-manager Elliot Sandy insists Corby Town won’t take anything for granted when they host Holbeach United in the preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup this weekend.

The Steelmen have made an encouraging start to the new BetVictor Southern League Division One Central season as a goalless draw at Aylesbury United was followed up with a 3-1 success over Coleshill Town at Steel Park on Wednesday night.

But, in the first part of a bank holiday double-header, Corby will turn their attention to the FA Cup as they entertain opposition from the Uhlsport United Counties League Premier Division.

The Steelmen reached the third qualifying round last season and Sandy said: “Everybody wants to have a good FA Cup run, we have been part of them before and there is nothing better at times.

“But we are not taking Holbeach lightly. I know (manager) Danny Hussey there and he will have them well-drilled.

“They have got nothing to lose. It’s a bit of a cup final for them so we need to make sure the boys take it seriously. We will be going into it looking to win.”

Sandy, meanwhile, was pleased to get off the mark in midweek.

The frontman, who has taken on the assistant role under joint-bosses Gary Mulligan and Ashley Robinson this season, hit 34 goals in all competitions as Corby reached the play-off final in the last campaign.

And, having not found the net during pre-season, he admitted to a sense of relief as his first two goals of the new campaign paved the way for home victory.

He added: “I was feeling the pressure with no goals in pre-season. You do feel it, no matter what.

“As a forward you just want to get that first goal so as soon as we got the penalty I picked it up straightaway and it was nice to tuck it away.

“It just gives you that confidence to go on and luckily I got a chance for the other one.”

The Steelmen are hoping to have a full-strength squad to choose from with the only doubt being midfielder Joe Burgess who was withdrawn late on in midweek with a calf injury.