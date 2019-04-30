Sandy feeling confident for Steelmen's play-off bid

Elliot Sandy knows all about the “lottery” of play-off football.

But the experienced frontman is in a confident mood as he bids to help lead Corby Town to promotion.

The Steelmen take on Bedford Town in their Evo-Stik League South Division One Central play-off semi-final at Steel Park tomorrow (Wednesday) night.

The winners will go on to to face either Bromsgrove Sporting or Sutton Coldfield Town in the final on Bank Holiday Monday.

Corby finished the regular season in third place and rounded it off with a 2-1 success at Kidlington as Sandy opened the scoring with his 31st goal of the campaign in all competitions.

Now he is hoping to break his own play-off hoodoo with the Steelmen and he fully believes he and his team-mates will show no fear as they bid to gain promotion to Step 3.

“I am feeling confident,” Sandy said.

“I spoke to the gaffer after the game on Saturday and we are hoping that the young lads go into it with a no fear attitude, thinking that they have everything to gain and not feeling nervous about it.

“This team has shown that we can mix it with the best in the division.

“To be honest, my own play-off record isn’t great. I have got to four finals and lost them all.

“I know better than anyone that the play-offs are a lottery. Form goes out the window.

“When I was with Kettering Town, I think we won something like 10 games in a row to get to a play-off final, then we were 2-0 up at half-time in the final and ended up losing.

“It just shows that strange things can happen.

“I am sure all four clubs involved in the play-offs will fancy themselves but I know we will be up for it and doing all we can to get through to the final.”

He may be 33 but Sandy’s return of 31 goals so far have made this one of his best seasons in what has been an illustrious career in the non-League game.

And he couldn’t be happier after playing such a crucial role in firing Steve Kinniburgh’s team to a top-five finish.

“I am delighted with my own personal performances, it’s been my best-ever season as far as goals are concerned,” he added.

“I am just glad I have been able to help the team.

“The way we play with a lone striker has suited me and it helps me bring other players into the game.

“I have had to change my game from how I used to be and I am just happy that I can still do a job, even at my age!

“As long as I am doing all I can to help Corby get to where they want to be then that’s all that matters."