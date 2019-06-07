Row is sparked as Hoenes leaves Kettering

Rhys Hoenes has left Kettering Town with his parting comments sparking a row on social media.

Last season’s top scorer and overall player-of-the-year confirmed his departure from Latimer Park on Twitter this morning (Friday).

But within his statement revealing he had left, Hoenes appeared to make accusations of money owed to him and other players.

Poppies owner Ritchie Jeune moved quickly to deny the club owed anything to any player following Kettering’s Evo-Stik League South Premier Division title success and then confirmed it again when contacted directly by the Northamptonshire Telegraph.

On confirming his departure from Kettering, Hoenes wrote: “So my two years at Kettering have come to an end, I’m gutted I couldn’t stay on but there is no way I could’ve re-signed without anything changing.

“When other teams up and down the country chose to go on strike for the same reason, all the boys in the changing room decided to carry on and pull the league’s pants down.

“I want to thank Dave (chairman Mahoney) and Neil (vice-chairman Griffin) for sticking to their word throughout the season and all the supporters who have been unreal with me since the first day I signed.”

Jeune responded to that message on Twitter by writing: “Rhys as far as I am aware your not owed penny from the club?”

And when contacted by the Northamptonshire Telegraph, Jeune said: “The club have paid all the players everything they are owed as per the deals signed with the club.”

It is understood Hoenes could be about to sign for Tamworth while it is widely believed other members of the Poppies’ title-winning squad could also be about to leave.

Declan Towers, Craig Stanley and Ben Toseland as well as assistant-manager Richard Lavery have already departed Latimer Park this summer while the Poppies revealed last night that captain Michael Richens had signed a new two-year contract.