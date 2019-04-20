ROUND-UP: Title celebrations dampened as Poppies lose while Diamonds and Steelmen are also beaten

Kettering Town were presented with the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central champions trophy - but only after they were beaten 1-0 by Barwell.

Latimer Park had 1,039 people inside to see the Poppies receive their prize but they were unable to make it a full celebration.

Barwell proved to be party poopers as Brady Hickey struck on 79 minutes to seal victory for the visitors.

It was a day to forget for AFC Rushden & Diamonds in the same division as they were thumped 5-0 at Coalville Town

And there was a defeat also for Corby Town in Evo-Stik League South Division One Central.

They trailed to AFC Dunstable after a Grant Fryer effort on 42 minutes but were level before the break when Elliot Sandy converted from the spot.

It seemed that was the way it would stay only for Kyle Ajayi to head home a winner for the home side with only three minutes remaining.