Robinson: Steelmen must express themselves

Ashley Robinson wants to see the Corby Town players “express themselves” when they head to North Leigh tomorrow (Saturday).

The Steelmen return to BetVictor Southern League Division One Central duty having seen off Histon 4-1 in their Buildbase FA Trophy preliminary round replay at Steel Park on Wednesday night.

Corby remain unbeaten in the league so far this season and Robinson is hoping his players will have the belief to go and turn in another big performance.

North Leigh have won their last two league matches and joint-manager Robinson said: “It’s one of those grounds where it’s hard when you go there.

“They are in good form but we will approach it like every other game.

“I have so much belief in these players and I just want them to start realising that and play with a bit of freedom and express themselves in games like this.”

Robinson, meanwhile, was delighted with the display his team served up in midweek.

The Steelmen were without a number of key players including joint-boss Gary Mulligan and midfield duo Joe Burgess and Jake Duffy.

But Robinson added: “We put it to the lads before the game, we said we needed to up it from Saturday (the 0-0 draw at Histon) and I thought we did.

“We moved the ball very well, we played in the right areas and it was very pleasing from the sidelines. We wanted them to prove a point after Saturday and I think they did.

“But it gives us a headache for this Saturday because we have players who have come in and done fantastic.

“Like I have said before, the squad we have got here is great and it gives us a headache from week to week when everyone is fit and we showcased that on Wednesday night.

“We made three or four changes and it didn’t make a difference, you could say it improved it so it’s fantastic from our point.”

Mulligan sits out the last of a three-match ban this weekend while Burgess misses out as he continues to serve a four-match suspension and Callum Westwood is also ruled out after picking up five bookings this season.

However, skipper Duffy will be available again having missed the midweek win due to personal reasons.