Robinson's delight as unbeaten Steelmen march on

Joint-manager Ashley Robinson was full of praise for the Corby Town players as their superb start to the season continued with a 2-1 victory at Halesowen Town.

Jordon Crawford’s strike and Sam Warburton’s first goal of the season, which came after Rob Evans had been sent-off for the hosts, sealed another win for the Steelmen in front of over 600 fans at the Grove.

Billed as a clash between two of the big promotion contenders in the BetVictor Southern League Division One Central, it was Corby who came out on top as they maintained their unbeaten start to the campaign in all competitions.

And Robinson admitted he was pleased to see his team put their “bodies on the line” as they stayed in second place with just goal difference separating them from leaders Berkhamsted.

“I am very proud of the team, I thought everyone put a great shift in,” Robinson said.

“Take nothing away from them (Halesowen), they are a very good side and I imagine they will be there or thereabouts at the end of the season.

“But, to a man, I thought we dug in fantastically. We moved the ball well, we worked the ball well and we put our bodies on the line which is something new for us.

“It was pleasing to see and I am incredibly happy for the lads to be honest.

“The unbeaten run builds confidence for us and the lads. We have had a great start and we just have to try to keep the run going.

“We have to keep the lads believing in what they are doing because we do have players in there who are better than they think they are.

“To be fair, the fans help as well. They travel all around to come and watch us play and cheering us on. It’s fantastic for us.”

The Steelmen now have a busy week ahead of them as they take on Rothwell Corinthians in the first round of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup at Steel Park on Wednesday before they head to Northern Premier League Premier Division side Buxton in the third qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup next Saturday.

“We will prepare exactly the same,” Robinson added.

“We have got the game on Wednesday night and we will have a look and see who we have got available.

“But the preparation will be the same for Saturday and we will look forward to it.

“It’s an occasion for the players and us and the club as well. Fingers crossed we can get through.”